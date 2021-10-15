Alexa
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog suspended 2 games for boarding

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 06:24
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, top, holds Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik, and is called for a penalty during the second...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, stops a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog in the first perio...

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty for boarding with 3:38 left in Colorado's 4-2 home victory Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The suspension will cost Landeskog $70,000, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Landeskog had a goal and an assist in the game.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-15 07:52 GMT+08:00

