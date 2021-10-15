Panthers' McCaffrey doesn't practice because of hamstring

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by Houston Texans' Paul Quessenberry during the first half of an NFL football game ... Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by Houston Texans' Paul Quessenberry during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) catches a pass as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) tackles him during the ... Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) catches a pass as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) tackles him during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a gain as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends during the f... Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a gain as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thur... Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey watches play from the sideline against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a NFL football game ... Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey watches play from the sideline against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Thursday, a sign that he could miss his third straight game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury.

The 2019 All-Pro running back had participated in four straight practices for the Panthers on a limited basis.

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that McCaffrey was “50-50” for the game and that his playing status would likely come down to a game-time decision. Rhule does not address reporters on Thursday of a normal game week.

The Panthers (3-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday.

The Panthers' 2017 first-round draft pick was injured in a Week 3 win against the Houston Texans. He hasn't played since and the Panthers are 0-2 without him in the starting lineup after starting the season 3-0.

Chuba Hubbard would start if McCaffrey can't play. Hubbard ran for 101 yards on 24 carries in Carolina's 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

The Panthers also placed punter Joe Charlton on injured reserve with back soreness and signed Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.

___

Follow Steve Reed at https://twitter.com/SteveReedAP

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL