Panthers' McCaffrey doesn't practice because of hamstring

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/15 04:21
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey watches play from the sideline against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a NFL football game ...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey watches play from the sideline against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a NFL football game ...

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Thursday, a sign that he could miss his third straight game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury.

The 2019 All-Pro running back had participated in four straight practices for the Panthers on a limited basis.

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that McCaffrey was “50-50” for the game and that his playing status would likely come down to a game-time decision. Rhule does not address reporters on Thursday of a normal game week.

The Panthers (3-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday.

The Panthers' 2017 first-round draft pick was injured in a Week 3 win against the Houston Texans. He hasn't played since and the Panthers are 0-2 without him in the starting lineup after starting the season 3-0.

Chuba Hubbard would start if McCaffrey can't play. Hubbard ran for 101 yards on 24 carries in Carolina's 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

The Panthers also placed punter Joe Charlton on injured reserve with back soreness and signed Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.

Follow Steve Reed at https://twitter.com/SteveReedAP

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

