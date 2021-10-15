Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Raheem Sterling open to leaving Manchester City to play more

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 04:15
Raheem Sterling open to leaving Manchester City to play more

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling is open to leaving Manchester City to be sure of more regular playing time and says he dreams of moving away from England.

The winger, who is regular starter for European Championship runner-up England, has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League champions. He has started only two of City’s seven games in the title defense and the team dropped points both times.

“If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else I would be open to this at this point in time," Sterling told the FT Business of Sport US Summit on Thursday. “Football is the most important thing to me.”

In the virtual event, the 26-year-old Sterling went on to reflect on the “dreams to play abroad."

“As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I have always thought one day I would love to play abroad and come up against that challenge," Sterling said. "I actually should be learning a few different languages. I quite like the French accent and Spanish.”

A graduate of the Queens Park Rangers academy in London, Sterling joined City in 2015 from Liverpool for 49 million pounds (then $76 million).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-15 06:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait