Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cardinals fire Mike Shildt over 'philosophical differences'

By DAVE SKRETTA , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/15 03:02
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) stands on the field during batting practice before a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game again...
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) pulls starting pitcher Adam Wainwright from the game during the sixth inning of a National League Wild Car...
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news conference in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The Cardinals ...

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) stands on the field during batting practice before a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game again...

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) pulls starting pitcher Adam Wainwright from the game during the sixth inning of a National League Wild Car...

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news conference in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The Cardinals ...

The Cardinals fired manager Mike Shildt over philosophical differences within the organization Thursday, just one week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League wild-card game.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said the firing was “something that popped up recently,” but he declined to expand on what he called “philosophical differences.” He did point out that Shildt was heading into the final year of his contract but that it wasn’t the sole reason for parting ways.

Shildt replaced current Royals manager Mike Matheny on an interim basis in August 2018, then took over the permanent job the following season. The Cardinals won 91 games that season, earning Shildt the NL manager of the year, and advanced to the NL Championship Series before getting swept by the Nationals.

The Cardinals went 30-28 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, losing the wild-card game, before using a franchise-record 17-game winning streak to reach the wild-card game again this season.

Updated : 2021-10-15 04:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait