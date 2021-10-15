Alexa
No. 4 Oklahoma takes QB controversy into matchup with TCU

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/15 02:28
TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Oklahoma by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 16-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma has five wins by seven or fewer points, a school record for an entire season just six games in. It would help them to have a convincing victory. TCU would strengthen its hopes of reaching the Big 12 title game with a win.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma's rushing offense vs. TCU's defensive front. Oklahoma likely will play true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams for a significant number of snaps after he rallied the Sooners to victory over Texas last week. If Oklahoma can get its ground game going, it will take pressure off him.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: RB Kendre Miller. He rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns last week against Texas Tech, and he could carry more of the load if Zach Evans is unable to play with a foot injury.

Oklahoma: QB Spencer Rattler. The preseason first-team All-American might be relegated to a backup role. He has completed 74% of his passes this season, and his stats likely wouldn't get him replaced in many programs. It will be worth watching how much he plays and how he handles his new situation.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma is on a nation-leading 14-game win streak. ... It is the Sooners' second 6-0 start in the past 10 years. ... Oklahoma beat TCU 41-17 in the 2017 Big 12 title game. ... Oklahoma has won the past seven games against TCU. ... TCU ranks sixth nationally in kickoff returns with 32.1 yards per attempt. JD Spielman averages 33.6 yards per return. ... Punter Jordy Sandy, an Australian, is averaging 47 yards on 14 punts. The Horned Frogs rank 21st nationally in net punting. ... Oklahoma’s defense has held five of six opponents this season to 100 or fewer rushing yards (87.5-yard average).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Updated : 2021-10-15 04:50 GMT+08:00

