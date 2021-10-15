Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 20 Florida pits potent offense vs. banged-up LSU defense

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/15 01:55
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron walks on the sideline during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La...

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron walks on the sideline during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La...

No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) at LSU (3-3, 1-2), Saturday at noon EDT (CBS).

Line: Florida by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida leads 33-31-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida needs a victory to remain ranked in the Top 25 and stay within two games of No. 1 Georgia atop the SEC East. LSU would fall below .500 with a loss and, given the strength of its upcoming schedule, have an uphill climb to avoid its first losing season since 1999.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida dual-threat QB Emory Jones against a banged-up LSU defense missing its top two cornerbacks in Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks, and two of its better defensive ends in Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: Jones has been accounting for about 270 yards of offense per game, averaging 190.7 yards passing and 79.7 yards rushing.

LSU: LB Damone Clark had 14 tackles against Kentucky for his third straight game with at least 10 tackles. Clark's 68 tackles lead the SEC and rank second nationally.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both of Florida's losses have come against teams currently ranked in the top 15: No. 5 Alabama and No. 11 Kentucky. ... Florida ranks third nationally in yards rushing per game with 273.7 and 10th in total yards per game with 504. ... Florida’s 1,642 yards rushing this season represents its highest total through six games in the last 46 years. It's the most since the Gators gained 1,940 through six games in 1975. ... Florida's offensive line has allowed three sacks this season, tied for the fourth fewest nationally. ... LSU has won two straight against Florida and three of its last four vs. the Gators. ... The Tigers are coming off their best rushing performance of the season with 147 yards and two TDs against Kentucky. ... LSU ranks second in the SEC in sacks with 20. ... DE BJ Ojulari leads the Tigers and ranks No. 2 in the SEC in sacks with five. ... PK Cade York has made 12 straight field goals dating to last year and holds the LSU record for most career field goals of 50 or more yards with 12.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-15 03:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait