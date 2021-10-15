Alexa
Undefeated No. 12 Cowboys bring defense to meet No. 25 Texas

By By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/15 00:59
No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) at No. 25 Texas (4-2, 2-1), Saturday at noon EDT (FOX).

Line: Texas by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas leads 26-9.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Cowboys need a win to stay atop the Big 12 and prove they really are worthy of that lofty ranking. Texas needs a win to stay on pace for a possible rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game. Texas running back Bijan Robinson also wants to keep his name in the Heisman conversation.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas has reshuffled its offensive line after it was pushed around in the second half against Oklahoma and needs to create space for Robinson to run. The Cowboys think they can manage the point of attack to contain the Texas run game and let linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, their tackling leader the last two seasons, do his thing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: Quarterback Spencer Sanders is a problem for defenses with his ability to improvise on the run and turn any breakdown into a big play. He also has a tendency for turnovers. He had three in last season's loss to Texas. He threw three interceptions against Baylor two weeks ago.

Texas: Freshman Xavier Worthy has become the X-factor for the Texas offense with five touchdown catches in the last three games. He's the deep threat that can rip a defense focusing on Robinson.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas ranks No. 106 nationally in total defense and has twice surrendered more than 300 yards rushing in a game ... Robinson averages 131.5 yards rushing per game. Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren averaged 155 yards and 32 carries over the previous three games. ... An OSU win would mark the first time the Cowboys have beaten three consecutive ranked opponents.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-15 03:13 GMT+08:00

