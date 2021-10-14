Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Torres has broken bone in foot, doubtful for big Spain games

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 23:41
France's Presnel Kimpembe, left, and Spain's Ferran Torres vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain...
Spain's Ferran Torres leaves at the end of the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Ital...
Spain's Ferran Torres, center, gestures during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, ...

France's Presnel Kimpembe, left, and Spain's Ferran Torres vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain...

Spain's Ferran Torres leaves at the end of the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Ital...

Spain's Ferran Torres, center, gestures during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, ...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has broken a bone in his right foot, the English club said Thursday, potentially ruling him out of Spain's crucial World Cup qualifiers next month.

City said the injury was a “small fracture” and happened while Torres was on international duty. He played for Spain in the Nations League last week, first in the 2-1 win over Italy — when Torres scored twice — and then the 2-1 loss to France in the final on Sunday.

“He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored,” said City, which didn't give a timeframe for Torres' possible absence.

Torres has established himself as a regular in Spain's team under Luis Enrique and one of its best source of goals.

Spain is two points behind leader Sweden in their World Cup qualifying group heading into their final two games. The two countries play each other in the last one, on Nov. 14, and only the first-place team automatically advances to next year's tournament in Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-15 01:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait