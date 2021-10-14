Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 22:09
Through Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Alex Ovechkin Washington 1 2 2 4 1 0 1 1 0 3 66.7
Mark Stone Vegas 1 0 3 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 0.0
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 1 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.0
Max Pacioretty Vegas 1 2 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 8 25.0
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 1 0 2 2 -1 0 0 0 0 1 0.0
Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 0.0
Connor McDavid Edmonton 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0
Isac Lundestrom Anaheim 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.0
Kris Letang Pittsburgh 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.0
Nils Hoglander Vancouver 1 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.0
Chandler Stephenson Vegas 1 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 1 2 50.0
T.J. Oshie Washington 1 1 1 2 1 2 1 0 0 1 100.0
Mason McTavish Anaheim 1 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 100.0
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 1 1 1 2 3 6 0 0 0 4 25.0
Nazem Kadri Colorado 1 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 5 20.0
Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 50.0
Bowen Byram Colorado 1 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 50.0
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 33.3

Updated : 2021-10-15 00:12 GMT+08:00

