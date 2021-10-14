Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 22:06
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH OCTOBER 13

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Jack Campbell Toronto 1 60 1 1.00
John Gibson Anaheim 1 60 1 1.00
Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 1 1.00
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 1 65 2 1.85
Mike Smith Edmonton 1 65 2 1.85
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 60 2 2.00
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 1 60 2 2.00
Jake Allen Montreal 1 58 2 2.07
Robin Lehner Vegas 1 59 3 3.05
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 57 3 3.16
Philipp Grubauer Seattle 1 58 4 4.14
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 58 4 4.14
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 1 56 4 4.29
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 59 5 5.08

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Mike Smith Edmonton 1 65 1 0 0
Jack Campbell Toronto 1 60 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 1 60 1 0 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 60 1 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 1 60 1 0 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 1 0 0
Robin Lehner Vegas 1 59 1 0 0
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 1 65 0 0 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 59 0 1 0
Jake Allen Montreal 1 58 0 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Seattle 1 58 0 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 58 0 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 57 0 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 1 56 0 1 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 1 60 1 33 .971 1 0 0
Jack Campbell Toronto 1 60 1 31 .969 1 0 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 1 23 .958 1 0 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 1 65 2 36 .947 1 0 0
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 1 65 2 32 .941 0 0 1
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 1 60 2 32 .941 1 0 0
Jake Allen Montreal 1 58 2 28 .933 0 1 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 60 2 26 .929 1 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 57 3 29 .906 0 1 0
Robin Lehner Vegas 1 59 3 28 .903 1 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 1 56 4 32 .889 0 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Seattle 1 58 4 26 .867 0 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 58 4 18 .818 0 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 59 5 22 .815 0 1 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 1 65 0 0 0 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 1 65 0 1 0 0
Jack Campbell Toronto 1 60 0 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 1 60 0 1 0 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 60 0 1 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 1 60 0 1 0 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 0 1 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 59 0 0 1 0
Robin Lehner Vegas 1 59 0 1 0 0
Jake Allen Montreal 1 58 0 0 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Seattle 1 58 0 0 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 58 0 0 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 57 0 0 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 1 56 0 0 1 0

Updated : 2021-10-15 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait
France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights