THROUGH OCTOBER 13
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|1
|65
|2
|1.85
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|1
|65
|2
|1.85
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|1
|58
|2
|2.07
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|1
|59
|3
|3.05
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|1
|57
|3
|3.16
|Philipp Grubauer
|Seattle
|1
|58
|4
|4.14
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|1
|58
|4
|4.14
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|1
|56
|4
|4.29
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|59
|5
|5.08
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|1
|65
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|1
|60
|1
|0
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|1
|60
|1
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|0
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|1
|60
|1
|0
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|1
|60
|1
|0
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|1
|59
|1
|0
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|1
|65
|0
|0
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|59
|0
|1
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|1
|58
|0
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Seattle
|1
|58
|0
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|1
|58
|0
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|1
|57
|0
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|1
|56
|0
|1
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|1
|60
|1
|33
|.971
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|1
|60
|1
|31
|.969
|1
|0
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|1
|60
|1
|23
|.958
|1
|0
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|1
|65
|2
|36
|.947
|1
|0
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|1
|65
|2
|32
|.941
|0
|0
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|1
|60
|2
|32
|.941
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|1
|58
|2
|28
|.933
|0
|1
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|2
|26
|.929
|1
|0
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|1
|57
|3
|29
|.906
|0
|1
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|1
|59
|3
|28
|.903
|1
|0
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|1
|56
|4
|32
|.889
|0
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Seattle
|1
|58
|4
|26
|.867
|0
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|1
|58
|4
|18
|.818
|0
|1
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|59
|5
|22
|.815
|0
|1
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|1
|65
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|1
|65
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|1
|60
|0
|1
|0
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|1
|60
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|1
|60
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|1
|60
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|59
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|1
|59
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|1
|58
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Seattle
|1
|58
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|1
|58
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|1
|57
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|1
|56
|0
|0
|1
|0