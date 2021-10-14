All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

AHL Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bridgeport 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AHL Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

AHL Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rockford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AHL Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Abbotsford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.