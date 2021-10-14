Alexa
Ivanovic, Pennetta, Moya among 6 nominees for tennis Hall

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 20:40
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Grand Slam title winners Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Cara Black are the new nominees on the International Tennis Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2022, joining holdovers Lisa Raymond and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The Rhode Island-based Hall announced the candidates Thursday.

The half-dozen nominees all are in the player category; there is no one in the contributor or wheelchair categories, which only come every four years.

Ivanovic won the 2008 French Open singles championship and reached No. 1 in the rankings. Pennetta was the 2015 U.S. Open singles champion and made it to No. 1 in doubles. Moya won the 1998 French Open title in singles and was ranked No. 1. Black collected 10 major trophies in doubles or mixed doubles and was ranked No. 1 in doubles.

Raymond and Ferrero were first nominated for the Class of 2021; players are eligible for three years before being dropped from the ballot. She won 11 Grand Slam trophies in doubles or mixed doubles and reached No. 1; he was the 2003 French Open singles champ and got to No. 1.

Fan voting begins Friday at vote.tennisfame.com and ends on Oct. 31 and the top three finishers will receive bonus percentage points for their total count. Balloting by journalists, historians and members of the Hall of Fame will happen in the coming months.

The inductees will be announced early next year. The Hall ceremony is scheduled for July 16.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-14 22:38 GMT+08:00

