AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/14 20:06
An Afghan eats lunch a market restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahmad Halabisaz)
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful explosion in ...
Jewish and Muslim medics from the Women's Unit of United Hatzalah volunteer emergency service take part in a mass casualty drill in Jerusalem, Tuesday...
Members of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade perform during a rally calling for action against climate change, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday,...
A model wears a traditional Palestinian dress during a show in the Palestinian Heritage day, at the historic archaeological center of the West Bank vi...
Afghans pass a clothing storein Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahmad Halabisaz)
Followers of a political movement called the Al-Fateh Alliance chant during a rally before the parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct...
Malalai, center, from Kunduz province, sits with her children at a camp for internally displaced people as they wait for a bus to return home, in Kabu...
Drug users detained during a Taliban raid walk in line on their way to the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in ...
Drug users detained during a Taliban raid are shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, late Friday...
A boy pushes a man in a wheelchair trough a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahmad Halabisaz)
Relatives and residents attend a funeral ceremony for victims of a suicide attack at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, Sa...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan between Oct. 7-13, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, centered around harrowing life in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. In Israel, members of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade called for action against climate change in Tel Aviv. Iraq closed its airspace and land border crossings as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, AP Deputy News Director for Photos & Storytelling.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

