AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

Relatives and residents attend a funeral ceremony for victims of a suicide attack at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, Sa... Relatives and residents attend a funeral ceremony for victims of a suicide attack at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The mosque was packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers when an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked during Friday prayers, killing dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. (AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil)

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid are shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, late Friday... Drug users detained during a Taliban raid are shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, late Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid walk in line on their way to the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in ... Drug users detained during a Taliban raid walk in line on their way to the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Malalai, center, from Kunduz province, sits with her children at a camp for internally displaced people as they wait for a bus to return home, in Kabu... Malalai, center, from Kunduz province, sits with her children at a camp for internally displaced people as they wait for a bus to return home, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Followers of a political movement called the Al-Fateh Alliance chant during a rally before the parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct... Followers of a political movement called the Al-Fateh Alliance chant during a rally before the parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

A model wears a traditional Palestinian dress during a show in the Palestinian Heritage day, at the historic archaeological center of the West Bank vi... A model wears a traditional Palestinian dress during a show in the Palestinian Heritage day, at the historic archaeological center of the West Bank village of Sebastia, north of Nablus, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Members of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade perform during a rally calling for action against climate change, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday,... Members of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade perform during a rally calling for action against climate change, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Jewish and Muslim medics from the Women's Unit of United Hatzalah volunteer emergency service take part in a mass casualty drill in Jerusalem, Tuesday... Jewish and Muslim medics from the Women's Unit of United Hatzalah volunteer emergency service take part in a mass casualty drill in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. It was an all-woman exercise for the unit, comprised of ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Muslim women, an asset in religious communities where men and women do not mix. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful explosion in ... People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful explosion in the mosque frequented by a Muslim religious minority in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses and the Taliban's spokesman said. (AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan between Oct. 7-13, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, centered around harrowing life in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. In Israel, members of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade called for action against climate change in Tel Aviv. Iraq closed its airspace and land border crossings as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, AP Deputy News Director for Photos & Storytelling.

