Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 14, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm around;86;78;SW;9;82%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;97;82;Sunny and very warm;96;80;NW;7;58%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;86;62;Mostly cloudy;88;62;NW;5;33%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny intervals;72;55;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;SSE;6;48%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in places;61;53;A shower in the a.m.;58;45;NW;11;74%;61%;2

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;39;31;Cloudy with a flurry;39;30;NNE;5;77%;52%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;5;18%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;54;34;Mostly sunny;55;27;E;8;65%;11%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;A shower and t-storm;74;61;S;15;86%;66%;2

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;67;62;Thunderstorms;69;58;SW;9;84%;89%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;58;49;Partly sunny;63;50;W;10;53%;0%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;102;74;Sunny and hot;103;72;NNW;7;22%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;94;74;High clouds and warm;94;73;S;7;56%;36%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;NNW;4;78%;69%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, rain;91;79;A shower and t-storm;85;77;SW;6;83%;93%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;68;59;Partly sunny;71;58;WNW;9;76%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;68;52;Partly sunny;68;41;N;13;35%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with clearing;50;41;Mostly cloudy, cold;48;43;W;4;82%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;55;51;A little a.m. rain;57;42;W;10;70%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;68;50;Showers around;65;49;ESE;5;82%;82%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;65;A t-storm around;83;66;SE;8;75%;86%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;54;43;Periods of sun;58;44;SSW;6;75%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;58;49;A shower in the a.m.;56;40;NE;6;80%;56%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Chilly with rain;49;44;Cool with rain;52;47;NE;13;96%;89%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;55;34;Mostly sunny;57;38;W;4;66%;14%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Warmer;76;50;Not as warm;66;45;ENE;8;50%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;91;68;A stray thunderstorm;84;68;NNE;5;48%;57%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;78;63;Increasing clouds;82;64;N;6;55%;72%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;89;71;Becoming cloudy;90;74;NE;9;38%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;53;Clouds and sun;64;52;SW;11;60%;66%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing, a t-storm;85;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;SE;3;67%;72%;9

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;WSW;6;78%;85%;5

Chicago, United States;Thunderstorm;65;59;Periods of rain;64;48;NNW;9;61%;93%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;89;79;Showery;85;79;SW;11;80%;96%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;55;48;A couple of showers;54;45;WNW;13;77%;64%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;87;80;Sunny and nice;88;79;W;11;77%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A couple of t-storms;82;70;Breezy, then cooler;72;50;N;13;52%;11%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;88;72;Brief a.m. showers;89;71;ESE;12;68%;83%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;Hazy sun;93;72;NW;4;41%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Inc. clouds;50;29;Mostly sunny, cool;55;34;SW;7;37%;3%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;100;81;A t-storm or two;95;78;SE;6;75%;86%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;95;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;ENE;5;67%;59%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;59;46;Partly sunny;55;48;SE;5;72%;13%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;74;47;Mostly sunny, nice;74;47;NNE;5;16%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;72;65;Partial sunshine;72;62;NNW;11;77%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Wind and rain;76;71;Afternoon rain;75;72;NW;8;90%;95%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;NE;8;29%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;72;E;6;70%;65%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;48;45;Windy with rain;51;39;W;20;94%;69%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;89;77;Couple of t-storms;89;76;NNE;6;84%;87%;4

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;71;N;8;90%;75%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy with a shower;86;74;Windy with a shower;85;74;NE;19;56%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;Overcast;92;71;Mostly cloudy;91;71;NNW;6;46%;33%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;Hazy sun;91;66;NNE;8;34%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;67;57;Cloudy;72;56;S;6;80%;70%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun, a shower;93;78;A morning shower;91;78;E;7;64%;75%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;83;Plenty of sunshine;92;82;NNW;8;55%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;Plenty of sun;86;63;NNE;9;14%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;88;46;Plenty of sunshine;84;46;NNW;6;7%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Sunny and very warm;98;70;NNW;8;26%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;86;63;Hazy sun;88;65;S;5;59%;16%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;96;81;Plenty of sun;101;81;NNE;6;28%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;53;37;Partly sunny;59;38;SSW;7;57%;61%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;Periods of sun;88;78;ENE;8;66%;69%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;74;Low clouds may break;88;74;NW;6;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers around;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;81;SW;5;74%;83%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Inc. clouds;93;76;High clouds and warm;96;75;NE;4;59%;34%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouding up;67;37;Mostly sunny;66;39;NNE;9;30%;26%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;88;76;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;6;72%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;63;59;Partly sunny;64;59;S;7;80%;18%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;77;60;Clouds and sun;81;59;NNW;5;44%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;64;53;Periods of sun;59;48;ENE;7;70%;14%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;79;60;Plenty of sunshine;86;63;NE;6;25%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;81;75;Sun and some clouds;82;75;SW;7;68%;40%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;75;48;Nice with sunshine;77;46;WNW;4;54%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;89;82;A shower;90;81;W;16;66%;94%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;95;80;Sun and some clouds;95;80;ENE;6;58%;7%;9

Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;86;78;A couple of t-storms;86;78;E;5;81%;89%;4

Melbourne, Australia;An afternoon shower;65;48;Heavy showers;61;52;WSW;11;76%;96%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;79;56;Partly sunny;78;55;N;7;38%;14%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;86;76;A morning shower;86;73;NE;8;71%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;49;34;Partly sunny;49;41;SSW;11;72%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;87;76;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;S;9;63%;32%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;68;56;Breezy and cooler;60;44;ESE;16;57%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and warm;70;60;A morning shower;69;60;SSE;1;83%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;50;40;Rain and drizzle;47;41;SW;11;71%;65%;0

Mumbai, India;High clouds, humid;95;80;Mostly sunny, humid;94;79;N;7;67%;5%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;82;57;A morning shower;80;59;ENE;9;49%;53%;12

New York, United States;Fog this morning;77;64;Partly sunny;77;66;S;6;63%;37%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;Partly sunny;86;60;W;7;45%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mainly cloudy;42;29;Plenty of sun;45;29;ENE;5;71%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;82;65;Plenty of sun;83;63;NNE;5;45%;13%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;53;43;Clearing;52;39;WSW;6;50%;12%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and mild;69;57;Mild with low clouds;69;58;SSW;6;92%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;SE;11;65%;59%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A shower and t-storm;87;76;S;6;82%;81%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;75;A t-storm around;93;77;E;6;71%;48%;8

Paris, France;Fog to sun;61;41;High clouds;63;46;NNE;4;73%;31%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;Sunshine and warmer;87;61;ENE;13;37%;5%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with a shower;90;77;Couple of t-storms;88;76;WNW;6;77%;82%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;NNE;9;82%;69%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;83;70;A t-storm around;89;71;SE;6;68%;65%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;50;44;Partly sunny, warmer;57;40;NNW;9;71%;40%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A few p.m. showers;71;57;Clouds and sun;72;39;NW;6;56%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;70;54;Showers around;69;54;ENE;9;69%;84%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;82;59;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;WSW;5;71%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;A morning shower;87;78;ESE;13;64%;66%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;39;Cloudy with a shower;44;39;SE;8;78%;69%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;51;44;Breezy with rain;54;41;WSW;15;87%;73%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;71;SSW;7;75%;76%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;74;Sunny and hot;102;75;NNE;7;11%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;67;44;Mostly sunny;69;42;N;7;46%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;48;39;An afternoon shower;49;42;S;8;70%;79%;1

San Francisco, United States;Warmer with sunshine;69;53;Sunny and nice;75;54;SSW;7;44%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;A shower and t-storm;78;64;ESE;6;79%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;87;78;A t-storm around;87;78;S;2;77%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;Humid;75;63;W;5;98%;44%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds, nice;76;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;NE;8;18%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;SSW;7;42%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;N;5;75%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;53;Clouds and sun;76;52;NNW;5;45%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;56;52;Showers around;57;54;S;6;81%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;75;60;Overcast;71;51;NNW;4;75%;32%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;84;75;Rain and drizzle;84;64;NNE;13;73%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;81;A t-storm around;92;81;SSE;9;63%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold with rain;43;37;Cold with rain;44;41;E;5;94%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A thunderstorm;87;78;A shower in spots;87;77;N;4;75%;71%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;52;48;A little rain;50;40;WNW;14;75%;64%;1

Sydney, Australia;Downpours;71;59;A shower in the a.m.;71;57;NW;15;49%;67%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;90;79;Windy and humid;89;78;E;18;64%;2%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;50;42;Periods of rain;52;43;WSW;14;82%;75%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;Sunny and nice;71;47;NE;5;33%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;77;53;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;NNE;5;72%;27%;4

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;84;59;Sunny and nice;80;59;SSE;5;19%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;86;73;Sunny and nice;85;73;N;9;51%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;61;50;Warmer;70;50;NNE;3;56%;67%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;71;63;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;SSE;7;64%;60%;4

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;68;63;Cloudy, p.m. rain;67;59;NNW;6;89%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Downpours;71;63;Breezy with a shower;70;62;NW;15;58%;45%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, windy;68;59;Breezy with some sun;71;56;W;14;51%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of snow;32;8;Very cold;26;6;WNW;10;32%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;53;49;Rain, heavy at times;54;52;ESE;6;79%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;54;46;Warmer;60;47;WNW;5;61%;28%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Wind and rain;82;73;A shower or two;81;73;NNW;6;81%;86%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;47;39;Showers around;52;41;WSW;13;83%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;55;45;Showers around;57;42;SW;14;79%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;53;47;Lots of sun, warmer;60;53;N;13;67%;6%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;89;76;A couple of t-storms;86;75;E;7;80%;87%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;75;52;Nice with sunshine;73;52;NE;3;38%;3%;4

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-14 21:43 GMT+08:00

