Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Greece: Storm batters fire-hit island, evacuations ordered

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 19:50
A woman is reflected on rain water as she walks inside the modern Agora walkway at the main Olympic complex in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Greece...
A man holding an umbrella walks at the modern Agora walkway at the main Olympic complex as a rainstorm approaches Athens, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Gre...

A woman is reflected on rain water as she walks inside the modern Agora walkway at the main Olympic complex in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Greece...

A man holding an umbrella walks at the modern Agora walkway at the main Olympic complex as a rainstorm approaches Athens, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Gre...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Evia said several areas ravaged by summer wildfires were being evacuated Thursday following the second severe storm in less than a week.

Several dozen people were moved out of their homes in the north of the island and were making arrangements to stay with friends or at hotel rooms booked by the regional authority.

Northern Evia, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Athens, suffered devastating fires over the summer, leaving the area more vulnerable to flash floods.

Storms battered the Greek capital and other parts of southern Greece, causing traffic disruption and some road closures.

The government issued push alerts in Greek and English to cellphones in affected areas, urging people to “avoid unnecessary movement and areas that have been or may be flooded.”

The weather is expected to improve Saturday.

Updated : 2021-10-14 21:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations