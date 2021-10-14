Taiwan auto repair shop owner a good Samaritan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An auto repair shop owner personally delivered parts across Taiwan to one of his customers who called for help after her car broke down in east Taiwan.

The woman, surnamed Pan (潘), showered praise on the auto repair shop owner, surmamed Lee (李), in a Facebook post. She said she was very surprised that Lee would take his wife and children and drive from Tainan to Taitung County’s Changbin Township, in heavy traffic, to deliver the parts needed to fix her car.

Pan told CNA that she drove to Changbin on Sept. 25 for a vacation. When she arrived at the bed and breakfast, she noticed smoke was coming out of the hood.

Pan asked friends to help her find a local mechanic to check her car, who determined that some parts needed to be replaced. However, as it was a holiday, no auto parts were available.

Having nowhere to turn, Pan called Lee. He said the parts would be delivered to Changbin, per CNA.

The next morning, Lee called asking where she was. After delivering the parts, Lee drove back to Tainan and refused Pan's offer of gas money, or to treat the family to a meal.

Finally, he accepted NT$2,300 for the parts. Pan said because of traffic the journey back could have taken more than 10 hours.

Lee told CNA that Pan is a good customer of his, so he and the family were willing to come to her aid. He said they did some sightseeing along the way.