Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz sworn in as member of parliament

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 17:21
Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, takes his seat before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, ...
Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, takes his seat and smiles for the press before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vi...
Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor gives an interview to the press, before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Au...
Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, is sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Phot...
Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, takes his seat for the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Oct...
Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, second from left, is welcomed by his party colleagues before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Pa...
Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, center, is welcomed by his party colleagues before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament i...
Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, gives an interview to the press, before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, A...

Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, takes his seat before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, ...

Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, takes his seat and smiles for the press before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vi...

Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor gives an interview to the press, before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Au...

Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, is sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Phot...

Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, takes his seat for the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Oct...

Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, second from left, is welcomed by his party colleagues before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Pa...

Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, center, is welcomed by his party colleagues before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament i...

Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor, gives an interview to the press, before the sworn-in as deputy in the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, A...

BERLIN (AP) — Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was sworn in Thursday as a member of parliament after resigning last week amid corruption allegations, local news agency APA reported.

Kurz, 35, is also keeping his role as party leader and became the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at the heart of Austrian politics while he fights to clear his name.

“I will do everything I can to refute the wrong accusations against me,” Kurz reiterated on Facebook Thursday morning.

He had announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens, had demanded his replacement.

Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports financed with public money. Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017.

Updated : 2021-10-14 18:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations