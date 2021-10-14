Alexa
Medical Taiwan fair to speed up links between biomedicine and technology

October event first 'live' medical fair since Taiwan's recovery from COVID-19 outbreak

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/14 17:50
The Medical Taiwan fair highlights the connection between biomedicine and technology. (TAITRA sceenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first health-centered fair since the country recovered from a COVID-19 outbreak, Medical Taiwan, should help bridge the gap between biomedicine and technology, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said Thursday (Oct. 14).

The organizer emphasized the Oct. 14-16 fair, while open to visitors in Taipei City, also has a virtual version. In addition, the fair has a section focusing on cosmetics, under the moniker of “Taiwan Beauty,” UDN reported.

The outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020 provoked a revolution by hastening the interaction between biomedicine and technology, TAITRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said in his opening address. He added that facilitating cooperation between two fields of study with a completely different way of thinking was one of his organization’s core missions.

Medical Taiwan is more than just healthcare, it also focuses on the impact of medicine and technology on food, clothing, exercise, personal care, living environments and travel, the report said.
