Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pentagon on Tuesday (Oct. 12) explained that it supports the "one China policy," but not Beijing's "one China principal," and stressed a "rock solid" commitment to Taiwan.

During a press conference, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby was asked to comment on the ongoing incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). He was asked whether the U.S. found this concerning, and what actions were being taken to deescalate the situation.

Kirby affirmed that China has elevated its actions to "intimidate and pressure Taiwan" through military activities near the country, as well as in the East China Sea and South China Sea. He echoed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's assertion that such behavior is "destabilizing" and heightens the chances of "miscalculation."

The spokesman said the U.S. continues to support Taiwan against China's military threats and urged Beijing to honor its commitments under the three communiques.

The reporter then asked if the Pentagon was investigating whether any military action to protect Taiwan would necessitate congressional approval, such as consent under the War Powers Act. Kirby dodged the question by saying he would not get into "hypotheticals."

However, he did state the U.S. is following the "one China policy," which he said his nation has long abided by. He pointed out that this is different from the "one China principle," which he said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses to assert sovereignty over Taiwan.

Kirby said that as part of its "one China policy," the U.S. does not take a stance on the sovereignty of Taiwan, but does seek a peaceful resolution to cross-straight issues "consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan." He then highlighted that U.S. commitment to Taiwan is "rock solid" and that it ensures the "maintenance of peace and stability across the strait."

When asked to comment on reports that U.S. troops have been deployed in Taiwan to provide training, Kirby declined to comment. He would only say that U.S. policy on Taiwan is consistent with the "one China policy" and that his country continues to "remain committed to helping Taiwan with its self-defense capability in keeping with the law."