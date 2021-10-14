China power crunch unlikely to affect Taiwan electronics manufacturers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Though recent power shortages in China have not affected Taiwan electronics manufacturers, low prices for made in China products are unlikely to return, the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) said Thursday (Oct. 14).

According to TCA Chairman Paul Peng (彭双浪), the implementation of power supply restrictions was a short-term measure, so China could reduce the number of large users, CNA reported. However, electricity rates will continue to rise, making low-cost production a thing of the past, he said.

Peng, who also serves as chairman and CEO of AU Optronics Corporation (AUO), said most TCA member companies are involved in relatively high-value production. This means they can avoid expensive electricity rates by stepping up production during holidays and off-peak periods.

Peng said he approved of global efforts to cut carbon emissions, including green energy projects in Taiwan. The government’s adjustments to the cost of energy could reduce the number of inefficient businesses, according to the TCA chairman.