Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force

Vladmir Putin sees Beijing's economic clout as key to taking possession of Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/14 16:18
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends plenary session of Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Russia. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Oct. 13) said that China does not need to use force to take Taiwan.

Putin told CNBC at the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow that he believes a military confrontation is unlikely. He pointed to China’s huge economy, saying that by increasing its economic potential, “Beijing is capable of implementing its national objectives. I do not see any threats.”

Putin also acknowledged that diplomatic relations have become tense in the South China Sea, where Russia has tried to remain neutral as China continues to claim to a large stretch of water in the region.

“There are some conflicting and contradictory interests but the position of Russia is based on the fact that we need to provide an opportunity for all countries in the region, without interference from the non-regional powers, to have a proper conversation based on the fundamental norms of international law,” he said.

Last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) said in a speech that he wanted to see “peaceful reunification” occur under a "one country two systems" framework. He said that "people should not underestimate Chinese people's determination to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” CNN reported.

The Chinese leader added the “complete reunification of China must be achieved, and it will definitely be achieved."
Updated : 2021-10-14 17:05 GMT+08:00

