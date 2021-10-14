Alexa
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights

Halting at red lights does not mean process of driving stops, judges rule against driver

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/14 15:31
(New Taipei Traffic Adjudication Office photo)

(New Taipei Traffic Adjudication Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Motorists and scooter riders using their cellphones while waiting for red lights is a common sight in Taiwan, but it's actually against the law and can incur fines of NT$3,000 (US$103) for drivers and NT$1,000 for those on scooters.

The New Taipei Traffic Adjudication Office said in a press release on Thursday (Oct. 14) that a driver in a car was recently caught by police using a cellphone while waiting for a red light and was slapped with a fine.

The motorist insisted that the fine was unreasonable as the car was not moving and argued that they were just using the cellphone to check messages, not make calls. The driver filed an administrative complaint against the fine, according to the office.

After examining the evidence, trial judges pointed to Article 31-1 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, which states: “While driving a car, if the driver uses handheld mobile phones, computers, or other similar devices to make calls, talk, send/receive data, or perform other operations that can inhibit the vehicle’s safe operation, he/she shall be fined NT$3,000.” The fine for the same violation for a motorcycle or scooter rider is NT$1,000.

Noting that stopping for a red light is only temporary and does not mean the process of driving has ended, the judges ruled against the driver, according to the office. The office went on to say that its statistics show that there have been 5,893 such violations in New Taipei in the first eight months this year.

The office reminded people that when they need to check messages or maps on their cellphones, they must find appropriate spots to stop their vehicles and turn off the engine before using their phones to ensure everyone's safety.

