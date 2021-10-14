Alexa
At least 19 dead in Philippines tropical storm

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 14:00
In this photo released by the Gonzaga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, a resident is pulled along a rope as rescuers wait on t...
A Hong Kong general view is seen as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading an...
Rescuers carry the body of a victim caught in a landslide caused by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Baguio city, northern Philippines on Tuesday Oct. 12, 20...
Rescuers search for victims in a house buried by a landslide caused by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Baguio city, northern Philippines on Tuesday Oct. 12,...
In this photo released by the Gonzaga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, rescuers carry a child along a swollen river caused by ...

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm in the Philippines has left dead at least 19 people, disaster response officials said Thursday.

Philippine authorities say they are still investigating a further 11 deaths that may have been caused by the tropical storm Kompasu, which triggered landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the northern tip of the Asia-Pacific islands on Monday.

Another 14 people have been reported missing in the Philippines.

Kompasu also left one person dead in Hong Kong as it reached typhoon strength while crossing open sea south of the Chinese city on Wednesday.

Kompasu returned to tropical storm strength after making landfall on the Chinese island province of Hainan and weakened further as it headed out to sea and toward northern Vietnam on Thursday, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour.

Updated : 2021-10-14 15:30 GMT+08:00

