Turris scores shootout winner, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Turris scored the shootout winner and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Zach Hyman scored in regulation for the Oilers, who squandered a late lead. Edmonton also got a pair of assists from Connor McDavid. Mike Smith finished with 36 saves.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Quinn Hughes scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.

Edmonton got the game’s first goal with three minutes left in the first period when Puljujarvi snagged a rebound from a Darnell Nurse shot and beat Demko.

Midway through the second, the Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto had a breakaway, but Demko was able to make the stop.

The Oilers made it 2-0 with three minutes left in the second with a three-way passing play finished off when Hyman scored his first goal as an Oiler into a wide-open net, off a feed from Leon Draisaitl.

Vancouver finally beat Smith when Ekman-Larsson scored on a shot from the point on a power play with about 7:30 left in the third.

The Canucks tied the contest with 2:49 left in the third period when Hughes snuck a shot in short side, eventually sending the game to overtime.

NOTES: Edmonton forward Colton Sceviour signed a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday. The deal has an average annual value of $750,000. The 32-year-old Sceviour attended training camp on a professional tryout. Also, forward Zack Kassian was placed on injured reserve, and forward Josh Archibald was put on long-term injured reserve. Defenseman Philip Broberg was loaned to Bakersfield and forward Kyle Turris was recalled from the American Hockey League affiliate. ... It was the third consecutive season that the teams have faced off in the season-opener. ... Both teams had significant changes in the offseason, with the Oilers sporting seven new faces and the Canucks featuring 13 new players. ... Edmonton went 6-1-1 in preseason play, while Vancouver was 2-5-0.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Philadelphia on Friday night.

Oilers: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports