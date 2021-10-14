Taiwan's EVA Air voted 7th out of 10 best airlines

EVA Airways is named 7th best airline in the world by Conde Nast Traveler. (Instagram, EVA Airways Corp. photo) EVA Airways is named 7th best airline in the world by Conde Nast Traveler. (Instagram, EVA Airways Corp. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s EVA Air has been voted the world’s 7th best airline by over 800,000 readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine, adding to its list of accolades.

The airline company announced on Thursday (Oct. 14) that, following Travel + Leisure magazine awarding it the third-best international carrier and Skytrax research firm ranking it seventh best, Conde Nast Traveler has also announced it as the 7th place winner in the magazine’s Readers’ Choice Award for the “Top 10 Airlines in the World.”

According to EVA Airways, since the establishment of the Readers’ Choice Award in 1987, it has become the magazine’s longest-standing and more authoritative honor. Winners of the award are considered the best businesses within the international tourism industry.

In the 2021 edition of Conde Nast Traveler’s list of “Top 10 Airlines in the World,” Singapore Airlines won top honor, with Emirates and Turkish Airlines trailing behind. Other airlines listed include Qatar Airways, Qantas, Etihad Airways, Virgin Atlantic, SWISS, and British Airways.



(Instagram, EVA Airways Corp. photo)

EVA Airways President Sun Chia-ming (孫嘉明) thanked customers in EVA Air’s announcement, and said that despite the impact of COVID-19 on international air travel, EVA Air has continued to provide reliable service to passengers while prioritizing COVID prevention. Additionally, the company has been working to digitize the services it offers for more accessibility.

Conde Nast Traveler is a lifestyle and travel magazine based in New York City. Per EVA Air, the magazine is distributed in various countries including the U.S., U.K., China, Spain, Italy, and in the Middle East, with over 5 million physical magazine subscribers and 16 million digital magazine subscribers.

In April and May this year, the magazine surveyed over 800,000 readers on what they believed to be the best airline company, airport, hotel, resort, island, tour package, spa center, cruise, car rental service, and other tourism-related businesses.