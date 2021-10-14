Alexa
Senate committee invites Taiwan foreign minister to visit Czech Republic

MOFA confirms invitation, but details still to be worked out

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/14 13:59
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu meeting in Taipei in Aug. 2020. 

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu meeting in Taipei in Aug. 2020.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Senate committee in the Czech Republic has invited Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to visit the Central European country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed Thursday (Oct. 14).

Even though the two countries have no official diplomatic ties, Czech political leaders such as Senate President Milos Vystrcil and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib have visited Taiwan, while the two nations also assisted each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. The contacts provoked retaliation from China, which canceled orders from Czech businesses.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security approved a motion concerning cooperation with Taiwan Wednesday (Oct. 13) which also included a message of welcome for Wu to attend meetings in Prague on Oct. 27-28, the Liberty Times reported.

In Taipei, MOFA European Affairs Director-General Remus Chen (陳立國) confirmed Thursday that the invitation had been received. When all the specifics had been worked out with the organizers, MOFA would announce more details, he said.

Chen described Taiwan and the Czech Republic as “strong partners” as they shared the universal values of democracy, freedom and human rights. The Central European country was also on the itinerary next week for a Taiwanese delegation including the ministers of science and technology and of the National Development Council (NDC).
