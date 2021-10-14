Microban International appoints new President and Senior Directors

NORTH CAROLINA, USA - News Direct - 14 October 2021 - Microban® International, the global leader in antimicrobial additives and odor control solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Ruby as President of the corporation and Graham Harvey as Senior Director of Business Development for the global Built-in business, effective October 1, 2021. The team would also like to welcome Bart Kennedy as the new Senior Director of Business Development leading the global textiles team. These important strategic moves will align the organizational structure to reflect the ongoing mission of continuing to build on the success of all brands, including the global trustmark Microban and the emergent ingredient brand Ultra-Fresh®.













Since joining Microban in 2018, Michael Ruby has been instrumental in implementing a sustainable development process and business strategy that has seen the company skyrocket in success. He was also heavily involved in executing the consolidation of the Microban and Thomson Research businesses earlier this year, alongside Joe Lyons, the previous President who will now take time to focus on the wider goals of the entire Barr Brands International group.

Leading the Global Built-in team will be Graham Harvey, who joined the company in 2018 and has contributed significantly to the increase in branded partnerships and revenue across all international territories. Graham will report to Michael and, together, they will bring profound global expertise and knowledge of Microban's operational and strategic goals to the leadership team, helping to drive consistent value growth and market expansion.

Bart Kennedy joins the company with a wealth of experience in sales and marketing leadership in the global textiles marketplace for leading international brands, where he will help the team develop new and expand existing relationships with home, healthcare, apparel, and PPE textile partners in odor control applications.

Michael commented: "I feel truly honored to take on the role of President at Microban, an organization full of many talented people that has celebrated some huge milestones and business successes in the last year alone. Looking