Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%

Phase II trial showed Medigen recipients had near 100% seroconversion rate after 57 days

  387
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/14 16:17
Package of Medigen COVID-19 vaccine doses. (FDA photo)

Package of Medigen COVID-19 vaccine doses. (FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A large Phase II study published in The Lancet on Wednesday (Oct. 13) reported a seroconversion rate of nearly 100% for Taiwan's domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC).

The higher the seroconversion rate, the higher the number of protective antibodies, meaning the more potent the vaccine. WHO describes it as a kind of "definition of the magnitude of the immune response."

On Wednesday, Taiwanese scientists, including Hsieh Szu-min (謝思民) from National Taiwan University and Liu Ming-che (劉明哲) from Taipei Medical University, released in The Lancet the results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial of the Medigen jab. The study was carried out on 3,854 participants aged 20 and older at 10 medical centers and one regional hospital in Taiwan.

Of these participants, 3,304 were injected with the vaccine and 550 were given a placebo, with none of the recipients experiencing serious adverse events during the study. The most commonly reported reactions were pain at the injection site at 71.2%, malaise or fatigue at 36%, and fever at an extremely low 0.7%.

Twenty-eight days after receiving the second dose, which was 57 days after the first dose, the seroconversion rate among recipients was 99.8%. However, seroconversion does not always equate to vaccine efficacy, which can only be confirmed through Phase III trials.

Prior to Phase III trials, there are other methods to estimate efficacy such as comparing Geometric Mean Titer (GMT) to recovered COVID patients and the binding antibody units (BAU) conversion model.

Recipients of the Medigen jab were found to have a GMT 1.5 times higher than serum samples from recovered COVID patients. When using the WHO’s reference standard NIBSC 20/148 as a parameter for comparison, Medigen recipients had a GMT that was 1.94 higher than recovered COVID patients.

Researchers at the University of Oxford have devised a correlates of protection (CoP) estimate for the AstraZeneca vaccine based on BAUs called the BAU conversion model. According to this model, an antispike IgG titre between 264 and 899 BAU/mL correlates to a vaccine efficacy of between 80% and 90%.

In the case of the Medigen study, the anti-spike IgG GMT on the 28th day after the second shot was 594.7 BAU/mL in the younger adult group and 354.5 BAU/mL in the older adult group. This places the vaccine well within the 80 to 90 percentile range for efficacy.
Medigen
Medigen COVID-19 vaccine
Medigen vaccine
Medigen Vaccine Biologics
Taiwan-made vaccines
Made in Taiwan vaccines
Covid vaccine
Covid vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines
MVC
MVC COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Palau approves Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Palau approves Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
2021/10/08 10:28
Indonesian latest Sinovac breakthrough case in Taiwan
Indonesian latest Sinovac breakthrough case in Taiwan
2021/10/07 15:25
New Zealand approves Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
New Zealand approves Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
2021/10/05 08:57
Taiwan has higher 1st-dose vaccination rate than 15 US states
Taiwan has higher 1st-dose vaccination rate than 15 US states
2021/10/01 19:28
Tsai receives 2nd dose of Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai receives 2nd dose of Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
2021/09/30 09:57

Updated : 2021-10-14 17:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations