Taiwan envoy to US meets senior State Department official, brings souvenir

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative to the United States Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Wednesday (Oct. 13) met with newly-appointed Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, who tweeted "the U.S. commitment to Taiwan remains rock-solid" after the meeting.

The hour-long talk reportedly took place at the U.S. Department of State and covered national and regional issues important to Taipei and Washington, per CNA.

Kritenbrink, who advocates closer relations with Taiwan, took over the State Department position on Sept. 24. The meeting between Hsiao and Kritenbrink was described as being "positive" and "friendly."

The report said Hsiao also brought a unique souvenir for Kritenbrink — a Mid-Autumn mooncake and cookie box specially made by Taiwanese food manufacturer I-Mei Foods — to thank the U.S. for donating 2.5 million COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan.

Hsiao has now been to the State Department building three times. She previously met with then Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell in July 2020 and then Acting Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sung Kim in February 2021.

Great meeting yesterday with @TECRO_USA Representative Hsiao. The U.S. commitment to Taiwan remains rock-solid, and I look forward to working closely with Rep. Hsiao to further strengthen our ties. -DJK pic.twitter.com/s7Cgn54zDz — Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (@USAsiaPacific) October 13, 2021



*I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News