East Taiwan battles more rain, north Taiwan gears for temperature drop

Taiwan continues to be affected by Typhoon Kompasu's periphery. (Central Weather Buerau image) Taiwan continues to be affected by Typhoon Kompasu's periphery. (Central Weather Buerau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As eastern Taiwan continues to reel from heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Kompasu’s periphery, weather expert Wu Der-Rong (吳德榮) said temperatures will reach as low as 16 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan by Saturday (Oct. 16) evening.

Over a three-day period starting Monday (Oct. 11), eastern Taiwan has accumulated over 1,000 milliliters of rain, severely damaging roads and crops. As of Thursday (Oct. 14), work and schools in various regions in Hualien and Taitung counties continue to be suspended due to torrential rain, according to CNA.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued more torrential rain alerts as clouds move northward, and residents in eastern Taiwan and on the Hengchun Peninsula must be careful of thunder, strong winds, flooding rivers, as well as landslides and rockfalls in mountainous areas.

CNA cited Wu as saying that according to the newest model by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the most prominent wave of the northwestern monsoon will reach Taiwan between Saturday evening and Monday (Oct. 18), bringing temperatures down to 18 or 19 degrees in Taipei City and 16 or 17 degrees in spatial areas.

The monsoon is expected to bring regional rain in northern, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan starting on Saturday, while weather in central and southern Taiwan should remain sunny and stable.