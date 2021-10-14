Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire

Blaze in dilapidated building took 159 firefighters 5 hours to extinguish

  312
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/14 10:55
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)

(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A massive blaze that started in an apartment in a mixed-use building in Kaohsiung early Thursday morning (Oct. 14) has killed eight people and injured 40 people.

At 2 a.m. on Thursday, a fire broke out in the Chengzhongcheng (城中城) Building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng District, a deteriorating structure dubbed locally as "Kaohsiung's No. 1 ghost building." The Kaohsiung City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire by 7 a.m., with 31 people hospitalized, reported CNA.

According to the fire department, a fire was reported at an aging structure at No. 31 Fubei Road at 2:54 a.m. The mixed residential commercial building is 13 stories tall and was built over 40 years ago.

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
(CNA photo)

Two underground floors are currently not in use, while the first through fifth floors are abandoned. There are approximately 120 households residing on the 7th through 11th floors.

When the blaze broke out, the fire department dispatched 75 vehicles and 159 firefighters to the building. At the scene, firefighters found that the fire was burning intensely in a pile of debris on the first floor.

Firefighters immediately began to attack the blaze from the front ground level while at the same time using ladder trucks to spray water from above and rescue trapped residents. Other crews sprayed water from the side as water tenders were deployed to ensure a steady supply of water.

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
(CNA photo)

However, the fire continued to rage due to a large amount of debris and the dilapidated state of the building. Several floors suffered severe damage and firefighters struggled to evacuate all residents.

Firefighters were not able to bring the blaze under control until 4:51 a.m. and finally were able to extinguish it at 7:17 a.m. Eight residents have died, while 40 people were rescued from the flames and dispatched to local hospitals.

The fire department urged the public to not allow too much rubbish to accumulate in and around their residences and to keep stairwells unobstructed. They also recommend carefully following fire and electricity safety guidelines, installing smoke detectors, and calling 119 in the event of a fire.

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
(Photo from member of public)

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
(Photo from member of public)

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
(CNA photo)

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
(CNA photo)

8 dead, 40 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (center) inspecting scene of fire. (CNA photo)
fire
blaze
inferno
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Photographer condemned for breathing fire atop Taiwan mountain
Photographer condemned for breathing fire atop Taiwan mountain
2021/10/13 12:25
Baby squirrel becomes influencer at south Taiwan school
Baby squirrel becomes influencer at south Taiwan school
2021/10/12 13:51
Crowds gather for National Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Crowds gather for National Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
2021/10/10 20:17
Body of NTNU student found after going missing while surfing in Taiwan’s Yilan
Body of NTNU student found after going missing while surfing in Taiwan’s Yilan
2021/10/06 17:41
Tickets for balloon rides in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung sell out instantly
Tickets for balloon rides in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung sell out instantly
2021/10/03 19:59

Updated : 2021-10-14 11:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’