World Cup Taiwan 2021 to kick off Oct. 23

Soccer competition aims to bolster Taiwan's relations with like-minded countries

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/14 10:20
World Cup Taiwan 2021 promotional poster. (Facebook, TDDA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association (TDDA) has announced that it will co-host the World Cup Taiwan 2021 with Honduran campaign organizer Fernando Ramos, and the Taiwan Football Development Association.

This year’s athletic event has the theme of “One sport, one world,” which is meant to “showcase Taiwan’s hospitality, friendliness, and our will to participate in the global society as a force of good,” according to a TDDA press release. TDDA said that it also aims to deepen Taiwan’s relations with like-minded countries through this universally-loved sport.

The annual soccer competition was originally known as the Copa America Taiwan, but the name was changed to reflect the inclusive nature of the event, per the press release.

The event will last from Oct. 23-24 at Fu Jen University, with 12 male teams and six female teams from 13 countries playing. Additionally, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs team will play a friendly match against a team consisting of ambassadors and heads of 16 representative offices in Taiwan to symbolize bilateral friendship among all the represented countries, TDDA said.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the event will be live-streamed on TDDA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Aside from the players and VIPs, there will be no other in-person attendants.

TDDA will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 14) to share the details of the event. The Director-General of the Department of Protocol of Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be present, along with nearly 10 ambassadors and representatives from participating countries, Legislator Wu Szu-yao (吳思瑤), and representatives from the football teams.
