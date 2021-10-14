Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Titans' Julio Jones back at practice after missing 2 games

By TERESA M. WALKER , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/14 05:40
Titans' Julio Jones back at practice after missing 2 games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans wide receiver Julio Jones returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with an injured hamstring.

Both Jones and A.J. Brown practiced during the portion open to reporters, and Jones ran well during the individual drills. Brown returned last week in a 37-19 win over the Jaguars from his own injured hamstring, which he hurt early in a 25-16 win over Indianapolis on Sept. 26.

Jones wasn't on the field late in that win over the Colts. Coach Mike Vrabel said the next day that Jones was tight, then Jones appeared on the injury report with a hamstring. Jones sat out practice the past two weeks.

Asked before practice if Jones would return, Vrabel said only that reporters would be able to report on what happened during individual drills.

“I don’t know how much the entire team will do," Vrabel said. “We are focusing on individual work today. We get an extra day so working on recovery.”

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver played only nine games last season with Atlanta because of a nagging hamstring injury.

Despite missing two games, Jones still leads the Titans with 204 yards receiving. His 12 receptions are fourth on the team and second among receivers, trailing Chester Rogers (13).

The Titans (3-2) don't have to provide an injury report until Thursday because they host the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Monday night.

A team with 16 players on injured reserve and 23 on last week's injury report showed some other signs of players healing up.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree practiced Wednesday after missing the past three games, and starting safety Amani Hooker practiced in the first step toward returning from injured reserve. He left the season opener with an injured foot.

Running back Darrynton Evans and safety Brady Breeze also practiced as they work to return from injured reserve.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-14 07:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles