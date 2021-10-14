Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

More than a glitch: Jon Gruden dropped by Madden video game

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/14 05:38
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas, in this S...

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas, in this S...

Jon Gruden is being dropped from the Madden NFL 22 video game after he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders because it was reported that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails.

EA Sports tweeted Wednesday that it was “taking steps to remove” Gruden from the latest version of its popular pro football game and would “replace him with a general likeness via a title update in the coming weeks."

The game maker said it is “committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity.”

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that, from 2011-18 while he was an ESPN analyst between coaching jobs, Gruden used offensive terms in messages he wrote to former Washington club executive Bruce Allen.

Gruden stepped down Monday night during the fourth season of a 10-year, $10 million deal with the Raiders. He was 22-31 with no playoff appearances in his second stint with the team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club he led to a Super Bowl title nearly two decades ago, removed him from the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium on Tuesday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-14 07:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles