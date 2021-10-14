Alexa
Syria reports Israel airstrikes on central province of Homs

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 05:26
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian air defenses responded Wednesday to an Israeli airstrike targeting areas close to the historic Syrian town of Palmyra in the central province of Homs, state television reported.

The report said the airstrike took place shortly before midnight without giving further details.

The strikes came five days after Syrian state media reported that Israeli strikes in Homs province wounded six soldiers.

Over the past years, Israel is believed to have been behind many strikes inside government-controlled parts of Syria.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

Updated : 2021-10-14 06:52 GMT+08:00

