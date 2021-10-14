Alexa
Ex-Honduran candidate endorses Zelaya party for president

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 05:10
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Former Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla has endorsed Xiomara Castro de Zelaya in the country's Nov. 28 presidential elections.

Nasralla lost narrowly to current President Juan Orlando Hernández in 2017, and argued fraud. Castro de Zelaya is the wife of former president Mel Zelaya, who was ousted in a 2009 coup. Castro de Zelaya ran in 2013 but lost, and in 2017 she endorsed Nasralla.

Both Zelaya and Hernández have been accused of accepting money from drug traffickers, but have not been charged. Both have denied the accusations. But Hernández's brother Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández was sentenced to life in prison this year in the United States for his conviction on drug charges.

Hernández will not be running in November; instead, his National Party has nominated Nasry Asfura, the mayor of Tegucigalpa, the capital. Asfura has been accused of money laundering, fraud and other crimes.

The other main candidate, from the Liberal Party, is businessman Yani Rosenthal. Rosenthal just finished serving a prison term in the United States for laundering money for a drug gang. He then returned to Honduras to resume his political career.

