Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Panthers' Rhule: McCaffrey '50-50' for Sunday vs. Vikings

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/14 05:04
Panthers' Rhule: McCaffrey '50-50' for Sunday vs. Vikings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is “50-50” for Carolina's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

McCaffrey has missed Carolina’s last two games with a hamstring injury. The Panthers (3-2) have lost both games without their 2019 All-Pro running back in the lineup.

“I think it will probably come right up until Sunday,” Rhule said of McCaffrey's status this week. “It will be like a game-time decision. It could go one way or the other right now.”

McCaffrey was officially listed as limited in practice Wednesday. He also practiced last week on a limited basis, but was designated on Friday as doubtful for the game.

“I think it will come down to how he feels, and we have to wait and see how he responds to today,” Rhule said. “But I couldn't say either way right now.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold said he misses having McCaffrey in the backfield with him, even though rookie Chuba Hubbard ran for 101 yards on 24 carries last week against the Eagles.

“There is just something about him," Darnold said. “When he has the ball in his hands, he’s able to do things a lot of people aren’t able to do.”

The Panthers did get starting left tackle Cam Erving back to practice after he missed Carolina's 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. If Erving returns this week, Taylor Moton will slide back over to the right tackle spot, Rhule said.

Carolina also designated guard Pat Elflein for return from injured reserve after being out with a hamstring injury.

Rhule also said linebacker Shaq Thompson will miss his second straight week with a foot injury.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-14 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles