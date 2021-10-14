Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2648 Down 70
Dec 2675 2684 2588 2602 Down 73
Jan 2648 Down 70
Mar 2730 2730 2634 2648 Down 70
May 2724 2729 2639 2654 Down 66
Jul 2706 2706 2632 2645 Down 57
Sep 2676 2678 2616 2627 Down 44
Dec 2643 2645 2600 2604 Down 32
Mar 2596 2602 2581 2584 Down 26
May 2583 2583 2575 2578 Down 18
Jul 2571 Down 18
Sep 2562 Down 18

Updated : 2021-10-14 05:12 GMT+08:00

