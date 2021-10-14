BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2648
|Down
|70
|Dec
|2675
|2684
|2588
|2602
|Down
|73
|Jan
|2648
|Down
|70
|Mar
|2730
|2730
|2634
|2648
|Down
|70
|May
|2724
|2729
|2639
|2654
|Down
|66
|Jul
|2706
|2706
|2632
|2645
|Down
|57
|Sep
|2676
|2678
|2616
|2627
|Down
|44
|Dec
|2643
|2645
|2600
|2604
|Down
|32
|Mar
|2596
|2602
|2581
|2584
|Down
|26
|May
|2583
|2583
|2575
|2578
|Down
|18
|Jul
|2571
|Down
|18
|Sep
|2562
|Down
|18