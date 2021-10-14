Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for September, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.