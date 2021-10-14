Alexa
Chiefs begin prep for Washington with mounting injuries

By DAVE SKRETTA , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/14 01:38
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs practiced without five key starters Wednesday, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Chris Jones, adding a long list of physical ailments to their battered pride five games into the season.

Hill was out with a bruised quad that he sustained in Sunday night's blowout loss to the Bills, when the Chiefs also lost running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a sprained knee ligament. Jones continues to deal with a lingering wrist injury.

Also missing practice with knee inflammation was linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who calls the plays in the middle of the defense. Defensive back Charvarius Ward remained out with a quad injury that sidelined him against Buffalo, and starting guard Joe Thuney missed practice with a broken hand sustained against the Bills.

Backup tight end Blake Bell joined the long list of starters on the sideline with a sore back as the Chiefs, at 2-3 and in last place in the AFC West, prepared for their trip to Washington on Sunday.

