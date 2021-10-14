Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

4 charged in death of man at Detroit-area mall in 2014

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 01:28
4 charged in death of man at Detroit-area mall in 2014

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Four people were charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, nearly eight years after the death of a Black man who was pinned to the floor by security guards at a Detroit-area shopping mall.

The Michigan attorney general’s office reopened the case in 2020.

McKenzie Cochran, 25, struggled with guards and was hit with pepper spray at Northland Mall in Southfield in 2014. Authorities said the man died of compression asphyxiation.

Witnesses said Cochran could be heard saying, “I’m not resisting — I can’t breathe.”

The Oakland County prosecutor at that time said the guards were poorly trained but had no intent to harm Cochran. Jessica Cooper said she had consulted experts, including the U.S. Justice Department, and declined to file charges.

The four men were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Attorney General Dana Nessel said she would discuss the case at a news conference Thursday.

The mall closed in 2015.

Updated : 2021-10-14 03:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
118 contacts listed for COVID-positive kindergarten teacher in Taipei
118 contacts listed for COVID-positive kindergarten teacher in Taipei
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles