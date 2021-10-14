Alexa
Titans bring back linebacker Avery Williamson

By Associated Press
2021/10/14 01:01
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have brought back linebacker Avery Williamson, signing the veteran off Denver's practice squad.

The Titans also announced Wednesday that safety Amani Hooker has been cleared to return to practice even as he remains on injured reserve.

Williamson was a fifth-round draft pick by the Titans in 2014 out of Kentucky. He spent his first four seasons with Tennessee starting 59 of 63 games before signing a three-year deal in 2018 with the New York Jets. Williamson missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL and was traded to Pittsburgh during last season.

The linebacker has started 85 of 94 games in his career with 29 tackles for loss, 15 1/2 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Titans also signed linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Kyle Peko to the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-14 03:27 GMT+08:00

