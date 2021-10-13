Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lions coach Campbell says Ragnow feels guilty about surgery

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 23:31
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, file photo, Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) walks to the sidelines after being injured in the second hal...

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, file photo, Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) walks to the sidelines after being injured in the second hal...

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said center Frank Ragnow feels guilty about having season-ending toe surgery.

Campbell said Wednesday that the surgery went well, adding Ragnow does not need to feel bad about doing the right thing for his long-term future.

Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago and went on injured reserve last week. Center Evan Brown made his first career start in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota.

The Lions signed Ragnow to a $54 million, four-year extension in May that keeps him under contract for a total of $70 million through the 2026 season. Ragnow earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition last year.

The Lions (0-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-14 01:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
118 contacts listed for COVID-positive kindergarten teacher in Taipei
118 contacts listed for COVID-positive kindergarten teacher in Taipei
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles