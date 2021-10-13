Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UN says Sudanese migrant beaten, shot and killed in Libya

By SAMY MAGDY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/13 22:46
UN says Sudanese migrant beaten, shot and killed in Libya

ROME (AP) — A Sudanese migrant was beaten, shot and killed in Libya after escaping from a government-run detention center in the North African country, the U.N. refugee agency said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old who arrived in Libya two years ago was detained and held in the Mabani detention center in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, one of more than 5,000 migrants detained in a massive crackdown earlier this month.

The man, from Sudan's war-wrecked Darfur region, was beaten and shot before masked armed men took him to a hospital. He was then transferred to another hospital where he died late Tuesday.

The UNHCR has called for an investigation into the killing and for holding those responsible to account.

Libya holds migrants in overcrowded detention centers where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife. Guards at Mabani shot and killed at least six migrants and wounded at least 15 as hundreds staged a breakout and fled the detention center, according to the U.N. migration agency.

Libyan authorities recaptured many of migrants while others sought protection at a UNHCR’s facility.

Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The county has since emerged as migrant hub for those fleeing poverty and civil war in Africa and the Middle East and hoping a better life in Europe.

Updated : 2021-10-14 01:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’
118 contacts listed for COVID-positive kindergarten teacher in Taipei
118 contacts listed for COVID-positive kindergarten teacher in Taipei
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles