NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 22:09
Through Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Mark Stone Vegas 1 0 3 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 0.0
Max Pacioretty Vegas 1 2 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 8 25.0
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0
Kris Letang Pittsburgh 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.0
Chandler Stephenson Vegas 1 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 1 2 50.0
Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 50.0
Jaden Schwartz Seattle 1 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0.0
Drew O'Connor Pittsburgh 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.0
Brock McGinn Pittsburgh 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.0
John Marino Pittsburgh 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
Sam Lafferty Pittsburgh 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
William Karlsson Vegas 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
Nicolas Hague Vegas 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.0
Vince Dunn Seattle 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.0
Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 33.3
Evan Rodrigues Pittsburgh 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 33.3
Jonathan Marchessault Vegas 1 1 0 1 -1 0 0 0 0 4 25.0
Danton Heinen Pittsburgh 1 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 4 25.0
Brian Boyle Pittsburgh 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 50.0
Teddy Blueger Pittsburgh 1 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 33.3

Updated : 2021-10-13 23:52 GMT+08:00

