Through Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|25.0
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.0
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.0
|Chandler Stephenson
|Vegas
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50.0
|Anthony Cirelli
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50.0
|Jaden Schwartz
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Drew O'Connor
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|Brock McGinn
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|John Marino
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sam Lafferty
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Nicolas Hague
|Vegas
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.0
|Vince Dunn
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.0
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33.3
|Evan Rodrigues
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33.3
|Jonathan Marchessault
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25.0
|Danton Heinen
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25.0
|Brian Boyle
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50.0
|Teddy Blueger
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33.3