NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 2 6 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Seattle 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-13 23:50 GMT+08:00

