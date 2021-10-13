All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 2 6 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.