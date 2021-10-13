Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Danish sports minister says team to go to World Cup in Qatar

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 20:30
Danish sports minister says team to go to World Cup in Qatar

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Despite calling it “a wrong decision” to stage next year’s World Cup in Qatar, the Danish sports minister said Wednesday that a boycott of the tournament is not the answer.

Speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament, Ane Halsboe-Joergensen told broadcaster TV2 that the team will go to World Cup.

Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the Gulf nation for next year’s tournament.

No country has announced plans to boycott the World Cup, although Norway is facing calls to do so from some clubs, including Rosenborg and Tromso.

In 2010, Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a contentious FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights.

The natural gas-rich emirate has spent tens of billions of dollars to build hotels, a new transport system and lavish stadiums to cope with staging the event.

Denmark beat Austria 1-0 Tuesday to earn a spot in the tournament.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-13 21:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case