Thakur replaces Patel in India's T20 World Cup squad

NEW DELHI (AP) — Fast bowler Shardul Thakur has replaced allrounder Axar Patel in India’s 15-member squad for the Twenty20 World Cup.

Patel, who bowls left-arm spin, will be now among the three stand-by players with Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar.

Despite Patel’s exclusion, India still has four spinners in its squad -- Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

Thakur, who could also come in handy as a lower order batsman, has picked up 18 wickets in the Indian Premier for this year’s finalist Chennai Super Kings. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mahmmed Shami are the other fast bowlers.

India is in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with archrival Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Two more teams will join the group after the qualifiers end in Oman on Oct 22. India will open its campaign against Pakistan on Oct. 24 at Dubai.

