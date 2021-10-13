Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

One last 'Keeper of the Lost Cities' scheduled for 2023

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 20:31
One last 'Keeper of the Lost Cities' scheduled for 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Shannon Messenger can now see the end for her telepathic heroine Sophie and the million-selling middle-grade series “Keeper of the Lost Cities.”

Aladdin Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, announced Wednesday that a tenth and final volume is scheduled for 2023. The book is currently untitled.

“I knew from the very beginning that Sophie’s story was huge. But it was hard to tell at that point how many books it would take to do the Keeper series justice. I’m incredibly grateful that my publisher and fans gave me the freedom, support, and enthusiasm to let the story unfold at its own pace,” Messenger said in a statement.

“Now I have the space to reveal all of the secrets that readers have been dying to know since book one, and I can’t wait for everyone to read the final conclusion. I promise it will be epic!”

Messenger's series began in 2012 and became a hit worldwide, with Ben Affleck planning to produce and direct a film adaptation. The ninth “Lost Cities” book, also untitled for now, comes out in 2022.

Updated : 2021-10-13 21:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case