Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

France acknowledges it sent Navy ship to Taiwan Strait

Signals intelligence ship Dupuy de Lome also spotted in Guam, Japan

  390
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 20:26
The French signals intelligence ship Dupuy de Lome. (Facebook, Marine nationale photo) 

The French signals intelligence ship Dupuy de Lome. (Facebook, Marine nationale photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French Defense Minister Florence Parly acknowledged Tuesday (Oct. 12) that the country sent a Navy signals intelligence ship to the Taiwan Strait.

The minister provided the information during parliamentary questioning by Senator Olivier Cadic, who recently concluded a visit to Taiwan as part of a cross-party delegation, CNA reported.

Even though Parly did not reveal details about the timing of the ship’s journey, the 3,600-ton Dupuy de Lome had been seen in Guam in August and leaving Japan on Oct. 1, according to a report by Naval News.

She pointed to the recent increase in the number of Chinese aircraft violating Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) as causing an increase in tension that might lead to grave consequences. According to Parly, the mission of the French ship had to be understood as an expression of support for international law and for the freedom of navigation.

As international concern about China’s aggressive stance has mounted, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany all have been known to send Navy ships to the South China Sea and East Asia recently.

In August, netizens reported that another French Navy vessel, the FS Provence, might have been spotted off the coast of Changhua County, but France provided no confirmation of its presence.
Taiwan Strait
Taiwan-France relations
signals intelligence
Dupuy de Lome
French Navy
Florence Parly
Olivier Cadic
FS Provence

RELATED ARTICLES

French Senate delegation ends Taiwan trip with Legislative Yuan visit
French Senate delegation ends Taiwan trip with Legislative Yuan visit
2021/10/09 19:24
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
2021/10/07 17:09
Taiwan president bestows honor upon French senator
Taiwan president bestows honor upon French senator
2021/10/07 15:39
Taiwan lauds French Senate visit as symbol of commitment to democratic values
Taiwan lauds French Senate visit as symbol of commitment to democratic values
2021/10/07 10:49
US, China to hold virtual summit before year’s end
US, China to hold virtual summit before year’s end
2021/10/07 10:02

Updated : 2021-10-13 21:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case